Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today August 17, 2024: After decade, J&K gears up for multi-cornered assembly contest from Sep 18
Aug 17, 2024 12:57 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for August 17, 2024.
Latest news on August 17, 2024: Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness a multi-cornered contest for 90 assembly seats. (File)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 17, 2024 12:57 AM IST
India News Live Updates: After decade, J&K gears up for multi-cornered assembly contest from Sep 18
- The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1.
Aug 17, 2024 12:51 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Meghan Markle wears THIS UK pal's fashion brand during Colombia tour
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Colombia, meeting Vice President Márquez and attending events on digital safety.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today August 17, 2024: After decade, J&K gears up for multi-cornered assembly contest from Sep 18