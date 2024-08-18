Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today August 18, 2024: Kamala Harris' campaign to spend $370m in digital ad push after Labour Day
Aug 18, 2024 12:54 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for August 18, 2024.
Latest news on August 18, 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on the Scott Northern Wake Campus of Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. AP/PTI(AP08_17_2024_000010A)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 18, 2024 12:54 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Kamala Harris' campaign to spend $370m in digital ad push after Labour Day
- The Harris-Walz campaign says it plans to spend at least $370 million on digital and television ads between Labor Day and Nov. 5
Aug 18, 2024 12:46 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban hails Kamala Harris's economic plan in a series of tweets
- The Shark Tank star's comments come after Harris announced her plans for tax cuts, ban on price gouging, and down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today August 18, 2024: Kamala Harris' campaign to spend $370m in digital ad push after Labour Day