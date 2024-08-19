Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest News, Live Updates Today August 19, 2024: Zelensky says push into Russia's Kursk region is ‘to establish buffer zone’

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 19, 2024 1:49 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for August 19, 2024.
    Latest news on August 19, 2024: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions standing against the background of Ukraine's Air Force's F-16 fighter jets in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
    Latest news on August 19, 2024: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions standing against the background of Ukraine's Air Force's F-16 fighter jets in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 19, 2024 1:49 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Zelensky says push into Russia's Kursk region is ‘to establish buffer zone’

    • It was the first time Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clearly stated the aim of the operation, which was launched on August 6.
    Read the full story here

    News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today August 19, 2024: Zelensky says push into Russia's Kursk region is ‘to establish buffer zone’
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes