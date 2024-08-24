Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today August 24, 2024: High fluoride exposure linked to lower IQ in children, US government report says
Aug 24, 2024 12:18 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for August 24, 2024.
Latest news on August 24, 2024: Image used for representational purposes only
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 24, 2024 12:18 AM IST
World News Live Updates: High fluoride exposure linked to lower IQ in children, US government report says
- The report is a striking acknowledgment of a potential neurological risk from high levels of fluoride
Aug 24, 2024 12:15 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to attend 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' on Saturday in Prayagraj
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' to discuss various aspects related to the Constitution, said Rahul Gandhi on Friday.
Aug 24, 2024 12:14 AM IST
World News Live Updates: 'Never Trump guy' hits TikTok hot charts as JD Vance's retro rant gets hip-hop remix
- JD Vance's old anti-Trump comments remixed into viral TikTok hit by DJ duo Casa Di and Steve Terrell.
Aug 24, 2024 12:07 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Kolkata rape-murder case: Court sends main accused to 14-day judicial custody
- The murder and rape case at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has witnessed some major developments recently.
Aug 24, 2024 12:07 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Meghan Markle's Toronto home where she lived while filming Suits is up for sale
- The property, which boasts two “spa-inspired” bathrooms, is where Prince Harry visited Meghan in Canada.
Aug 24, 2024 12:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: In Ukraine, PM Modi urges Zelenskyy to sit down for talks with Russia
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday to sit down for talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today August 24, 2024: High fluoride exposure linked to lower IQ in children, US government report says