Latest News, Live Updates Today August 26, 2024: 'Bangladesh to hold free and fair polls after vital reforms': Muhammad Yunus

Aug 26, 2024 12:44 AM IST
World News Live Updates: 'Bangladesh to hold free and fair polls after vital reforms': Muhammad Yunus
- The Nobel laureate, who leads Bangladesh's interim government as its Chief Adviser, addressed his nation on Sunday.
Aug 26, 2024 12:16 AM IST
India News Live Updates: We will not ally with BJP in Haryana, will be ‘most important’ party: JJP's Dushyant Chautala
- On a possible membership of the INDIA bloc, the former Haryana deputy CM said that if JJP is given priority, ‘then why not?’
Aug 26, 2024 12:06 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump has pledged to ‘veto’ a national abortion ban, says JD Vance
- The Ohio Senator's statement comes just days after Kamala Harris warned that Trump would establish a nationwide ban on abortion
