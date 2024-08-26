Latest News, Live Updates Today August 26, 2024: 'Bangladesh to hold free and fair polls after vital reforms': Muhammad Yunus

Edit Profile
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
    By HT News Desk
    Aug 26, 2024 12:44 AM IST
    Aug 26, 2024 12:44 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: 'Bangladesh to hold free and fair polls after vital reforms': Muhammad Yunus

    • The Nobel laureate, who leads Bangladesh's interim government as its Chief Adviser, addressed his nation on Sunday.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 26, 2024 12:16 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: We will not ally with BJP in Haryana, will be ‘most important’ party: JJP's Dushyant Chautala

    • On a possible membership of the INDIA bloc, the former Haryana deputy CM said that if JJP is given priority, ‘then why not?’
    Read the full story here

    Aug 26, 2024 12:06 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Donald Trump has pledged to ‘veto’ a national abortion ban, says JD Vance

    • The Ohio Senator's statement comes just days after Kamala Harris warned that Trump would establish a nationwide ban on abortion
    Read the full story here

