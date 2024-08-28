Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest News, Live Updates Today August 28, 2024: Capcom Fighting Collection 2: Game details, release window, announcement trailer and more

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 28, 2024 12:01 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for August 28, 2024.
    Latest news on August 28, 2024: Capcom unveils announcement trailer for its Fighting Collection 2
    Latest news on August 28, 2024: Capcom unveils announcement trailer for its Fighting Collection 2

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 28, 2024 12:01 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Capcom Fighting Collection 2: Game details, release window, announcement trailer and more

    • Capcom Fighting Collection 2 comes with eight cult classic games including Power Stone, Project Justice, and Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper.
    Read the full story here

    News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today August 28, 2024: Capcom Fighting Collection 2: Game details, release window, announcement trailer and more
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes