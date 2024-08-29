Latest News, Live Updates Today August 29, 2024: FBI says gunman in Trump assassination attempt saw rally as ‘target of opportunity’

Live
FBI says gunman in Trump assassination attempt saw rally as 'target of opportunity'
Aug 29, 2024 12:45 AM IST
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face while he is assisted by U.S. Secret Service personnel after he was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.
World News Live Updates: FBI says gunman in Trump assassination attempt saw rally as ‘target of opportunity’
- Crooks' internet searches in the days leading up to the rally included queries about the grounds where the rally was held
World News Live Updates: US Supreme Court rejects Biden administration's plea to restore student debt plan
- In an unsigned order, the court said it expects the appeals court to issue a fuller decision on the plan “with appropriate dispatch.”
World News Live Updates: Kate Middleton joins Prince William in wishing Paralympic athletes good luck with sweet message
- The Prince and Princess of Wales shared words of encouragement for 2024 Paralympic Games athletes
