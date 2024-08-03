Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest News, Live Updates Today August 3, 2024: TikTok sued, US Justice Dept accuses company of illegally collecting children's data

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 3, 2024 1:32 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for August 3, 2024.
    Latest news on August 3, 2024: FILE PHOTO: U.S. flag is placed on a TikTok logo in this illustration taken March 20, 2024.
    Latest news on August 3, 2024: FILE PHOTO: U.S. flag is placed on a TikTok logo in this illustration taken March 20, 2024.

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 3, 2024 1:32 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: TikTok sued, US Justice Dept accuses company of illegally collecting children's data

    • US sues TikTok over “massive-scale” violation of children's privacy law.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 3, 2024 1:27 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Israel kills ‘Hamas operative’ Al Jazeera journalist; network protests ‘baseless allegation’

    • The activities of Ismail al-Ghoul 'were a vital part of Hamas' military activity,' the IDF said in a statement.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 3, 2024 12:56 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: ‘Local agencies not responsible for security breach’: Secret Service interim chief on Donald Trump attack

    • The shooting, which the ex-US President narrowly survived, was a ‘Secret Service failure,’ Ronald Rowe told reporters on Friday.
    Read the full story here

    News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today August 3, 2024: TikTok sued, US Justice Dept accuses company of illegally collecting children's data
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes