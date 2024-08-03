Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today August 3, 2024: TikTok sued, US Justice Dept accuses company of illegally collecting children's data
Aug 3, 2024 1:32 AM IST
World News Live Updates: TikTok sued, US Justice Dept accuses company of illegally collecting children's data
- US sues TikTok over “massive-scale” violation of children's privacy law.
Aug 3, 2024 1:27 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israel kills ‘Hamas operative’ Al Jazeera journalist; network protests ‘baseless allegation’
- The activities of Ismail al-Ghoul 'were a vital part of Hamas' military activity,' the IDF said in a statement.
Aug 3, 2024 12:56 AM IST
World News Live Updates: ‘Local agencies not responsible for security breach’: Secret Service interim chief on Donald Trump attack
- The shooting, which the ex-US President narrowly survived, was a ‘Secret Service failure,’ Ronald Rowe told reporters on Friday.
