Latest News, Live Updates Today August 30, 2024: Emmanuel Macron says he was not aware of Telegram's Durov's arrival in France
Aug 30, 2024 1:37 AM IST
Aug 30, 2024 1:37 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Emmanuel Macron says he was not aware of Telegram's Durov's arrival in France
- Telegram owner Pavel Durov was arrested by French police after his jet landed at an airport near Paris.
Aug 30, 2024 12:46 AM IST
World News Live Updates: California dad, who allegedly killed his 2 kids believing they had serpent DNA, tried to mutilate himself in lockup
- Matthew Taylor Coleman, who allegedly killed his two toddler kids in 2021 over QAnon conspiracy theories, has repeatedly tried to inflict injury on himself.
Aug 30, 2024 12:20 AM IST
World News Live Updates: ABC News rejects Harris' request to change Trump debate rules, mics to stay muted
- The Trump campaign had insisted on rules similar to the June 27 debate, while the Harris campaign proposed that both candidates' mics be unmuted the entire time
