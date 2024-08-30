Edit Profile
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
    Latest News, Live Updates Today August 30, 2024: Emmanuel Macron says he was not aware of Telegram's Durov's arrival in France

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 30, 2024 1:37 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for August 30, 2024.
    Latest news on August 30, 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (not pictured), at the Palace of Serbia building in Belgrade, Serbia, August 29, 2024.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 30, 2024 1:37 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Emmanuel Macron says he was not aware of Telegram's Durov's arrival in France

    • Telegram owner Pavel Durov was arrested by French police after his jet landed at an airport near Paris.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 30, 2024 12:46 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: California dad, who allegedly killed his 2 kids believing they had serpent DNA, tried to mutilate himself in lockup

    • Matthew Taylor Coleman, who allegedly killed his two toddler kids in 2021 over QAnon conspiracy theories, has repeatedly tried to inflict injury on himself.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 30, 2024 12:20 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: ABC News rejects Harris' request to change Trump debate rules, mics to stay muted

    • The Trump campaign had insisted on rules similar to the June 27 debate, while the Harris campaign proposed that both candidates' mics be unmuted the entire time
    Read the full story here

