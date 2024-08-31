Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today August 31, 2024: Russian bomb hits high-rise building in Ukraine's Kharkiv, killing seven
Aug 31, 2024 1:48 AM IST
Latest news on August 31, 2024: A view shows a burning apartment building hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv on August 30, 2024.
World News Live Updates: Russian bomb hits high-rise building in Ukraine's Kharkiv, killing seven
- Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a 14-year-old girl was among the dead.
Aug 31, 2024 1:04 AM IST
World News Live Updates: White Stripes' Jack White threatens Trump with lawsuit for using band's hit song, ‘Don't even think…’
- After Celine Dion and Foo Fighters, White Stripes' lead singer Jack White has called out Donald Trump for using his music in his campaign
