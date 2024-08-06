Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today August 6, 2024: US commends Bangladesh army for 'restraint' after PM flees, urges democracy be upheld
Aug 6, 2024 12:30 AM IST
Latest news on August 6, 2024: Bangladeshi Army soldiers patrol on the street after the government imposed a new curfew, in Dhaka. (PTI)
World News Live Updates: US commends Bangladesh army for ‘restraint’ after PM flees, urges democracy be upheld
- Hasina's exit came after hundreds of people were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations that began as protests against preferential job quotas.
Aug 6, 2024 12:29 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso kicked out of Olympics village over ‘inappropriate’ behaviour
- The Olympian reportedly sneaked out of the village to visit Disneyland in Paris instead of staying back to support her teammates
Aug 6, 2024 12:29 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US urged countries to pass messages to Iran against escalation, State Dept says
- Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week, an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel
Aug 6, 2024 12:28 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israel orders seizure of $26 mn of Palestinian tax funds
- It is the latest withholding of duties for the Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited autonomy in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Aug 6, 2024 12:19 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Bangladesh unrest: Protesters take away Dior bag, saree from ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's official residence; eat biryani
- The protesters were seen eating fish and biryani and some were even on Hasina's bed. Some people also took the Prime Minister's sarees and a luxury suitcase.
