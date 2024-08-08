Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today August 8, 2024: ISIS-linked plot to attack Taylor Swift concert in Austria narrowly foiled, 2 arrested
Aug 8, 2024 12:47 AM IST
ISIS-linked plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Austria narrowly foiled by police
World News Live Updates: ISIS-linked plot to attack Taylor Swift concert in Austria narrowly foiled, 2 arrested
- Two suspects, including a 19-year-old living in his parents’ home near Vienna, have reportedly been arrested.
Aug 8, 2024 12:34 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, reveals over $50M lawsuit
- Five people died when the Titan submersible imploded during a voyage to the famed Titanic wreck site in the North Atlantic in June 2023.
Aug 8, 2024 12:32 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Iran executes 29, a day after protester's hanging: rights group
- Norway-based Iran Human Rights said 26 men were executed in Ghezelhesar Prison in Karaj outside Tehran, while three other men were executed in Karaj's prison.
Aug 8, 2024 12:31 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Bangladesh's incoming interim leader Yunus asks for calm; set to take oath Thursday
- Yunus made his first public comments in Paris on Wednesday before boarding a plane to return home.
Aug 8, 2024 12:22 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Putin accuses Ukraine of 'large-scale provocation' with raid in southwest Russia
- Putin met defense officials to discuss what he called “indiscriminate shelling of civilian buildings, residential houses, ambulances with different weapons”.
Aug 8, 2024 12:17 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Buca di Beppo, famed Italian restaurant chain files for bankruptcy
- Buca di Beppo plans to restructure 44 of its “core” locations, which are located across 14 states in the US
