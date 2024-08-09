Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today August 9, 2024: Donald Trump says Kamala Harris was picked 'because of political reasons,' rips her for not doing interviews
Aug 9, 2024 1:16 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump says Kamala Harris was picked ‘because of political reasons,’ rips her for not doing interviews
- Donald Trump in a press conference at Mar-a-Lago blasted Kamala Harris for not doing interviews, and said he is willing to do three debates with her.
Aug 9, 2024 12:48 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Russia battles Ukrainian troops for third day after shock incursion
- In one of the biggest Ukrainian attacks on Russia of the two-year-old war, around 1,000 Ukrainian troops rammed through the Russian border on Aug. 6
Aug 9, 2024 12:47 AM IST
World News Live Updates: ABC says Trump, Harris agree to participate in presidential debate on Sept 10
- The announcement on Thursday came shortly after Trump told a news conference that he had proposed three presidential debates with three television networks.
Aug 9, 2024 12:47 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Skin diseases afflict Gaza's children as war drags on without end
- The death toll continues to climb in Gaza, with almost 40,000 Palestinians killed, according to Gaza authorities.
Aug 9, 2024 12:23 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Google and Meta's secret ad campaign targeting teens exposed
- Google and Meta allegedly ran a secret ad campaign targeting teens, which violated Google’s own rules.
