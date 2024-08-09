Edit Profile
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
    Latest News, Live Updates Today August 9, 2024: Donald Trump says Kamala Harris was picked ‘because of political reasons,’ rips her for not doing interviews

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 9, 2024 1:16 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for August 9, 2024.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 9, 2024 1:16 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Donald Trump says Kamala Harris was picked ‘because of political reasons,’ rips her for not doing interviews

    • Donald Trump in a press conference at Mar-a-Lago blasted Kamala Harris for not doing interviews, and said he is willing to do three debates with her.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 9, 2024 12:48 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Russia battles Ukrainian troops for third day after shock incursion

    • In one of the biggest Ukrainian attacks on Russia of the two-year-old war, around 1,000 Ukrainian troops rammed through the Russian border on Aug. 6
    Read the full story here

    Aug 9, 2024 12:47 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: ABC says Trump, Harris agree to participate in presidential debate on Sept 10

    • The announcement on Thursday came shortly after Trump told a news conference that he had proposed three presidential debates with three television networks.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 9, 2024 12:47 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Skin diseases afflict Gaza's children as war drags on without end

    • The death toll continues to climb in Gaza, with almost 40,000 Palestinians killed, according to Gaza authorities.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 9, 2024 12:23 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Google and Meta's secret ad campaign targeting teens exposed

    • Google and Meta allegedly ran a secret ad campaign targeting teens, which violated Google’s own rules.
    Read the full story here

