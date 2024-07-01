Latest News, Live Updates Today July 1, 2024: North Korea launches ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea says

Live
July 1, 2024 2:18 AM IST
July 1, 2024 2:18 AM IST
World News Live Updates: North Korea launches ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea says
- The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Monday morning, but gave no further details.
July 1, 2024 1:27 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Post-debate poll: Nearly 3 in 4 voters don't think Biden should be running the presidential race
- Increasing number of democrats have lost faith in President Joe Biden for another term after seeing his performance in the first debate against Donald Trump.
