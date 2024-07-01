Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi310C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest News, Live Updates Today July 1, 2024: North Korea launches ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea says

    July 1, 2024 2:18 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for July 1, 2024.
    Latest news on July 1, 2024: South Korea says that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters. (Representative Image)
    Latest news on July 1, 2024: South Korea says that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters. (Representative Image)

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 1, 2024 2:18 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: North Korea launches ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea says

    • The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Monday morning, but gave no further details.
    Read the full story here

    July 1, 2024 1:27 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Post-debate poll: Nearly 3 in 4 voters don't think Biden should be running the presidential race

    • Increasing number of democrats have lost faith in President Joe Biden for another term after seeing his performance in the first debate against Donald Trump.
    Read the full story here

    News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today July 1, 2024: North Korea launches ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea says
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes