Latest News, Live Updates Today July 18, 2024: Democrats will not formally nominate Joe Biden before August
July 18, 2024 12:58 AM IST
Latest news on July 18, 2024: TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden arrives to speak on economics during the Vote To Live Properity Summit at the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 16, 2024. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP)
World News Live Updates: Democrats will not formally nominate Joe Biden before August
- Democrats delay virtual roll call to nominate Biden until August amid concerns of rushing process
July 18, 2024 12:28 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US military pier for carrying aid to Gaza to be dismantled after weather security problems
- Critics call $230 million pier a failure as US military ends Gaza mission
July 18, 2024 12:25 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Taylor Swift dominates best-selling albums of 2024 in US so far; 3 K-pop acts also in the mix. See top 10
- TXT, Ateez and TWICE scored their ranks in the top 10 selling albums of the year in the US (so far).
