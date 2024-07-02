Latest News, Live Updates Today July 2, 2024: Trump Organization announces deal for Saudi high-rise tower; all you need to know

Live
Latest news on July 2, 2024: Former President Donald Trump entrusted the management of his real estate empire to his sons after taking office in 2017, although he held onto his shares in the Trump Organization.
World News Live Updates: Trump Organization announces deal for Saudi high-rise tower; all you need to know
- Trump Tower Jeddah will target "the luxury Saudi Arabian market and international investors," real estate developer Dar Global said in a press release.
July 2, 2024 1:15 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US Supreme Court sidesteps dispute on state laws regulating social media
- The US SC sidestepped making a decision on the legality of Republican-backed laws in Florida and Texas designed to restrict the power of social media companies.
July 2, 2024 1:03 AM IST
World News Live Updates: ‘Total airhead’: Donald Trump tears into Melania's ex-friend for blaming Biden's debate disaster on…
- Donald Trump blasted Melania Trump's ex-aide and close friend after she claimed Biden's poor performance during the debate was caused by stage and TV lights.
July 2, 2024 12:31 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Nepal jails 'Buddha boy' for 10 years over child sex abuse
- The 33-year-old guru has a devout following but has long been accused of physically and sexually assaulting his followers
July 2, 2024 12:31 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Replacing Biden would cost Democrats the 2024 Presidential election, top election forecaster warns
- Following the first presidential debate on Thursday, the likelihood of Biden being dropped from the ballot turned into a raging debate
