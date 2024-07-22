Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today July 22, 2024: Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris as Presidential nominee for Democrats
July 22, 2024 12:05 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for July 22, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 22, 2024: President Joe Biden walks with Vice President Kamala Harris
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 22, 2024 12:05 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris as Presidential nominee for Democrats
- US President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the 2024 White House race, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic party
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today July 22, 2024: Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris as Presidential nominee for Democrats