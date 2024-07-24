Latest News, Live Updates Today July 24, 2024: Biden seen for first time since announcing his decision to exit 2024 race. Watch

Live
Latest news on July 24, 2024: U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., July 23, 2024. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
July 24, 2024 12:26 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Biden seen for first time since announcing his decision to exit 2024 race. Watch
- While Biden's age has long contributed to speculations about his mental efficacy, his Covid diagnosis sparked a raging debate about his physical health
July 24, 2024 12:13 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump set to welcome Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago after surviving assassination attempt
- Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week at his Florida estate.
July 24, 2024 12:07 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US Senator Bob Menendez resigning from office following his corruption conviction
- U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is resigning from office Aug. 20 following his conviction for taking bribes for corrupt acts.
July 24, 2024 12:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Trump reacts to Cheatle's resigning as Biden vows to appoint Secret Service boss soon: ‘It was my great honour…’
- Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted to the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who stepped down after an assassination attempt on ex-president.
