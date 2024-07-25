Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today July 25, 2024: Israel's Netanyahu thanks ‘President’ Donald Trump for his support to Israel
July 25, 2024 1:08 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israel's Netanyahu thanks ‘President’ Donald Trump for his support to Israel
- Netanyahu also thanked US President Joe Biden for his efforts to free hostages held by Hamas.
July 25, 2024 12:46 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Netanyahu seeks support for war in Gaza during fiery speech to Congress: ‘Must stand together’
- Netanyahu’s speech quickly took on a darker tone as he defended his country but also derided those protesting the war.
