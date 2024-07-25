Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest News, Live Updates Today July 25, 2024: Israel's Netanyahu thanks ‘President’ Donald Trump for his support to Israel

    By HT News Desk
    July 25, 2024 1:08 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for July 25, 2024.
    Latest news on July 25, 2024: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US President Donald Trump
    Latest news on July 25, 2024: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US President Donald Trump

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 25, 2024 1:08 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Israel's Netanyahu thanks ‘President’ Donald Trump for his support to Israel

    • Netanyahu also thanked US President Joe Biden for his efforts to free hostages held by Hamas.
    Read the full story here

    July 25, 2024 12:46 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Netanyahu seeks support for war in Gaza during fiery speech to Congress: ‘Must stand together’

    • Netanyahu’s speech quickly took on a darker tone as he defended his country but also derided those protesting the war.
    Read the full story here

    News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today July 25, 2024: Israel's Netanyahu thanks ‘President’ Donald Trump for his support to Israel
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes