New Delhi
Thursday, July 25, 2024
    Latest News, Live Updates Today July 26, 2024: Healthcare meets AI: San Mateo County Health partners with Innovaccer to improve patient care services in US

    By HT News Desk
    July 26, 2024 2:06 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for July 26, 2024.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 26, 2024 2:06 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Healthcare meets AI: San Mateo County Health partners with Innovaccer to improve patient care services in US

    • San Mateo County Health has chosen Innovaccer's healthcare AI platform to modernise technology infrastructure, focussing on bettering patient services.
    July 26, 2024 2:03 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: UK, US, South Korea warn of North Korea cyber op to steal military, nuclear secrets

    • Defence, aerospace, nuclear and engineering organisations have mainly been targeted, as well as medical and energy providers.
    July 26, 2024 1:15 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's return date not fixed as Boeing's Starliner still stuck in space, NASA says

    • NASA’s commercial crew program manager Steve Stich said mission managers are not ready to announce a return date.
