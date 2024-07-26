Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today July 26, 2024: Healthcare meets AI: San Mateo County Health partners with Innovaccer to improve patient care services in US
July 26, 2024 2:06 AM IST
In February 2024, the County of San Mateo, California, became the first in the US to have officially declared loneliness a health epidemic.
World News Live Updates: Healthcare meets AI: San Mateo County Health partners with Innovaccer to improve patient care services in US
- San Mateo County Health has chosen Innovaccer's healthcare AI platform to modernise technology infrastructure, focussing on bettering patient services.
July 26, 2024 2:03 AM IST
World News Live Updates: UK, US, South Korea warn of North Korea cyber op to steal military, nuclear secrets
- Defence, aerospace, nuclear and engineering organisations have mainly been targeted, as well as medical and energy providers.
July 26, 2024 1:15 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's return date not fixed as Boeing's Starliner still stuck in space, NASA says
- NASA’s commercial crew program manager Steve Stich said mission managers are not ready to announce a return date.
