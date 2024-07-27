Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi310C
Friday, July 26, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest News, Live Updates Today July 27, 2024: ‘Boneless’ chicken wings can have bones, US Supreme Court rules

    By HT News Desk
    July 27, 2024 12:31 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for July 27, 2024.
    Latest news on July 27, 2024: Ohio Supreme Court ruled that chicken wings advertised as 'boneless' can contain bones
    Latest news on July 27, 2024: Ohio Supreme Court ruled that chicken wings advertised as 'boneless' can contain bones

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 27, 2024 12:31 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: ‘Boneless’ chicken wings can have bones, US Supreme Court rules

    • In a 4-3 ruling, the Supreme Court said Thursday that “boneless wings” refers to a cooking style
    Read the full story here

    News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today July 27, 2024: ‘Boneless’ chicken wings can have bones, US Supreme Court rules
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes