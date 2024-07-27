Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today July 27, 2024: 'Boneless' chicken wings can have bones, US Supreme Court rules
July 27, 2024 12:31 AM IST
Latest news on July 27, 2024: Ohio Supreme Court ruled that chicken wings advertised as 'boneless' can contain bones
World News Live Updates: ‘Boneless’ chicken wings can have bones, US Supreme Court rules
- In a 4-3 ruling, the Supreme Court said Thursday that “boneless wings” refers to a cooking style
