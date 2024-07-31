Latest News, Live Updates Today July 31, 2024: Kerala: IMD issues red alert for landslide-hit Wayanad, train services disrupted amid heavy rains

Live
July 31, 2024 12:24 AM IST
Latest news on July 31, 2024: Relief personnel carry the body of a victim, during a search and rescue operation at a site following landslides in Wayanad on July 30, 2024. (Photo by R. J. Mathew / AFP)
India News Live Updates: Kerala: IMD issues red alert for landslide-hit Wayanad, train services disrupted amid heavy rains
- Train services were disrupted and IMD issued a red alert in Kerala's Wayanad amid heavy rains in the district.
July 31, 2024 12:11 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israel strikes Beirut in attack against Hezbollah commander accused in deaths of 12 youth in Golan
- Israel’s military struck Beirut, aiming at a Hezbollah leader, in response to a rocket attack on Saturday in the Golan Heights that killed 12 young people.
