Latest News, Live Updates Today July 4, 2024: US major cities could be 'inundated' by untreated sewage flooding, warns new study
July 4, 2024 12:45 AM IST
US major city study found that by the end of the century, sea levels will increase by about six feet, increasing the likelihood of sewage floods by 21 to 66 percent
World News Live Updates: US major cities could be 'inundated' by untreated sewage flooding, warns new study
- A new study has warned that major coastal cities could be be "inundated" with untreated waste water that seeps into basements and streets.
July 4, 2024 12:16 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israel turbocharges West Bank settlement expansion with largest land grab in decades
- Israel has built well over 100 settlements across the West Bank, some of which resemble fully developed suburbs or small towns.
July 4, 2024 12:03 AM IST
World News Live Updates: France, Britain and others allowed to intervene in Myanmar ICJ genocide case
- The countries had asked to intervene in the case at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, in November 2023.
