Latest News, Live Updates Today July 5, 2024: Pakistan to host SCO meeting in October 2024: Foreign Office
July 5, 2024 12:20 AM IST
Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here for July 5, 2024.
The October summit will be preceded by a Ministerial meeting and several rounds of Senior Officials meetings, focusing on the financial, economic, socio-cultural and humanitarian cooperation among the SCO member states.
World News Live Updates: Pakistan to host SCO meeting in October 2024: Foreign Office
- Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan would not join any bloc in international politics as it believed in having good ties with all countries.
July 5, 2024 12:07 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israel sends delegation to negotiate hostage release deal with Hamas
- Israel's Channel 12 said the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency would lead Israeli delegation for the talks, though this was not immediately confirmed.
July 5, 2024 12:03 AM IST
India News Live Updates: At 35.7 degrees Celsius, Srinagar logs hottest July day in 25 years
- Srinagar was hotter than Delhi (31.7 degrees Celsius), Kolkata (31 degrees Celsius), Mumbai (32 degrees Celsius) and Bengaluru (28 degrees Celsius).
July 5, 2024 12:02 AM IST
World News Live Updates: UK elections 2024: Labour hopes for historic win as British voters go to polls
- The first national ballot since Boris Johnson won Tories a decisive victory in 2019 follows PM Rishi Sunak's surprise call to hold elections six months earlier.
