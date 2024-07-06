Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today July 6, 2024: Biden must undergo cognitive and neurological testing, famed brain specialist says 'I was not alone in…'
July 6, 2024 12:51 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Biden must undergo cognitive and neurological testing, famed brain specialist says ‘I was not alone in…’
- Biden must undergo an extensive neurological and cognitive testing and then make the reports publicly available, stated renowned renowned Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
July 6, 2024 12:39 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Ukraine wants to double air defence capabilities through the summer: Zelenskiy
- Moscow renewed its aerial assaults on Ukraine's national power grid in the spring, causing sweeping blackouts.
July 6, 2024 12:39 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Efforts to secure Gaza ceasefire and hostage release gain momentum
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said head of Mossad intelligence agency returned from an initial meeting with mediators in Doha, the capital of Qatar
July 6, 2024 12:30 AM IST
World News Live Updates: British Indian MP Lisa Nandy is PM Keir Starmer’s new Culture Secretary
- The 44-year-old politician, who was among the final three contestants in the Labour Party’s leadership contest against her boss in January 2020.
