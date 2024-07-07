Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today July 7, 2024: Russian strikes leave thousands in northern Ukraine without power and water
July 7, 2024 12:19 AM IST
Ukrainian officials have warned that the situation may worsen as winter approaches.
World News Live Updates: Russian strikes leave thousands in northern Ukraine without power and water
- Russia is continually targeting Ukraine’s badly damaged energy infrastructure, resulting in hours of rolling blackouts across the country.
World News Live Updates: Hamas clears way for possible ceasefire in Gaza after dropping key demand: Officials
- The compromise by Hamas, which controlled Gaza before triggering war with an Oct 7 attack on Israel, could deliver the first pause in fighting since November
World News Live Updates: Explained: What to from UK's general election that will shape politics over coming years
- New government faces challenges, including fixing UK's sluggish economic & social malaise, COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine war & several Conservative Party scandals.
World News Live Updates: Hezbollah chief congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian on vote win
- In a letter circulated on the Iran-backed group's social media channels, Nasrallah congratulated Pezeshkian on his "blessed election" by the Iranian people.
