Latest News, Live Updates Today July 9, 2024: Hamas says Israeli PM creating 'obstacles' to Gaza talks
July 9, 2024 12:47 AM IST
Latest news on July 9, 2024: In this combination image, Hamas' leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, speaks on April 13, 2022, in Gaza City, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on June 18, 2024, in Tel Aviv.
- As heavy battles raged in Gaza City, the Israeli military expanded its evacuation order in the territory's north, causing thousands of Palestinians to flee.
July 9, 2024 12:35 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Epic Games aims to ‘fight’ Apple over ‘absurd’ app approval decision
- Epic Games is disputing Apple's claims that its app store buttons are too similar to Apple's own design, calling the demands 'absurd'.
