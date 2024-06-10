Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today June 10, 2024: French preisdent Macron to dissolve parliament, call new elections after defeat by far-right party
June 10, 2024 1:12 AM IST
World News Live Updates: French preisdent Macron to dissolve parliament, call new elections after defeat by far-right party
- French President Macron to hold new legislative elections after trouncing in European elections
June 10, 2024 12:25 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Trump rallies in swing state Nevada during blistering heatwave; campaign sets up cooling stations
- Be it his criminal trial verdict or Nevada's scorching hot heatwave, Trump remains undeterred during his presidential campaign.
