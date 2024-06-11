Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today June 11, 2024: Boxing star Ryan Garcia breaks silence following arrest at Beverly Hills Hotel, ‘I've been dealing…’
June 11, 2024 12:34 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for June 11, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on June 11, 2024: Lightweight champion boxer Ryan Garcia was arrested on Saturday for felony vandalism
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 11, 2024 12:34 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Boxing star Ryan Garcia breaks silence following arrest at Beverly Hills Hotel, ‘I've been dealing…’
- The controversial boxer shared a number of tweets following his arrest, comparing himself to Donald Trump and Britney Spears
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today June 11, 2024: Boxing star Ryan Garcia breaks silence following arrest at Beverly Hills Hotel, ‘I've been dealing…’