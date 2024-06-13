Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today June 13, 2024: Joe Biden to sign new security agreement with Ukraine amid G7 summit
June 13, 2024 1:53 AM IST
Latest news on June 13, 2024: US President Joe Bidenarrives to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on June 12, 2024. Biden travels to Italy to attend the G7 Summit. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
World News Live Updates: Joe Biden to sign new security agreement with Ukraine amid G7 summit
- The White House had said earlier that Biden will meet again with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit, followed by a joint press conference
June 13, 2024 1:36 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Homes of Brooklyn Museum's Jewish leaders vandalised with antisemitic graffiti
- The antisemitic vandals also drew an inverted red triangle, a symbol used by Hamas to identify Israeli military targets
June 13, 2024 1:36 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Multiple people shot in Illinois in a ‘mass casualty incident’: Authorities
- Multiple people shot in northern Illinois in 'mass casualty incident'.
