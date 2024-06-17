Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today June 17, 2024: Biden's Hollywood fundraiser: Obama takes aim at Trump's guilty verdict; here's who attended the starry $30M LA event
June 17, 2024 12:41 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for June 17, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on June 17, 2024: TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden (L) stands with former US President Barack Obama onstage during a campaign fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 15, 2024.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 17, 2024 12:41 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Biden's Hollywood fundraiser: Obama takes aim at Trump's guilty verdict; here's who attended the starry $30M LA event
- President Joe Biden warned the A-list attendance at the Saturday Los Angeles fundraiser of the “scary” potential second Trump term.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today June 17, 2024: Biden's Hollywood fundraiser: Obama takes aim at Trump's guilty verdict; here's who attended the starry $30M LA event