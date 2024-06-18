Latest News, Live Updates Today June 18, 2024: Judge blocks Biden's law expanding LGBTQ student protections in 6 more states

Live
June 18, 2024 2:40 AM IST
FILE - Lawmakers listen as parents speak about the prospect of their children competing against transgender girls in school sports at the Utah State Capitol on March 25, 2022, in Salt Lake City. A federal judge on Monday, June 17, 2024 temporarily blocked the Biden administration's new Title IX rule expanding protections for LGBTQ+ students in six additional states, dealing another setback for a new policy that has been under legal attack by Republican attorneys general.
World News Live Updates: Judge blocks Biden's law expanding LGBTQ student protections in 6 more states
- Biden's Title IX rule seeking to expand new protections for LGBTQ+ students is blocked in six additional states due to “serious First Amendment implications.”
June 18, 2024 1:59 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu dissolves influential war Cabinet after key partner bolted from government
- The move was widely expected following the departure of Benny Gantz, a centrist former military chief.
June 18, 2024 1:36 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese 2.0: WNBA legend fumes at media's biased ‘nasty work' in reducing entire game to foul play
- WNBA legend Swin Cash ripped media's biased coverage of Angel Reese after Sunday's Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky match.
