Latest News, Live Updates Today June 22, 2024: At least 25 killed, 50 injured after Israel strikes tent camps near Rafah
June 22, 2024 12:02 AM IST
Israeli forces shelled tent camps for displaced Palestinians north of Rafah on Friday, killing at least 25 people and wounding another 50 according to Gaza's Heath Ministry and emergency workers (Representational picture)
World News Live Updates: At least 25 killed, 50 injured after Israel strikes tent camps near Rafah
- The strikes came as Israel pushed ahead with its military operation in Rafah.
