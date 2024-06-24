Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today June 24, 2024: Intense fighting against Hamas is ending but war to go on: Israeli PM Netanyahu
World News Live Updates: Intense fighting against Hamas is ending but war to go on: Israeli PM Netanyahu
- Once the intense fighting is over in Gaza, Netanyahu said, it will allow Israel to deploy more forces along the front with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.
June 24, 2024 12:28 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Saudi says 1,301 deaths occurred during hajj, mostly unregistered pilgrims
- Riyadh had not publicly commented on the deaths or provided its own toll until Sunday.
