Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today June 27, 2024: LK Advani hospitalised; BJP veteran ‘stable and under observation’, says AIIMS
June 27, 2024 12:33 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for June 27, 2024.
Latest news on June 27, 2024: File: BJP leader LK Advani (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 27, 2024 12:33 AM IST
India News Live Updates: LK Advani hospitalised; BJP veteran ‘stable and under observation’, says AIIMS
- The Bharat Ratna awardee, 96, is undergoing treatment under specialists from the geriatric department at the hospital.
June 27, 2024 12:25 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US Supreme Court accidentally releases major information on abortion ruling in Idaho
- The US Supreme Court accidentally released an opinion that contained important information on abortion ruling in Idaho.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today June 27, 2024: LK Advani hospitalised; BJP veteran ‘stable and under observation’, says AIIMS