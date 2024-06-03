Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today June 3, 2024: Trump breaks silence on hush money trial guilty verdict, says he's ‘okay’ with jail time, house arrest
June 3, 2024 12:11 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for June 3, 2024.
Latest news on June 3, 2024: Donald Trump says he is 'okay' with either jail time or house arrest following his guilty verdict in the historic hush money trial
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 3, 2024 12:11 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Trump breaks silence on hush money trial guilty verdict, says he's ‘okay’ with jail time, house arrest
- “I don’t think the public would stand it. I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” Trump said
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today June 3, 2024: Trump breaks silence on hush money trial guilty verdict, says he's ‘okay’ with jail time, house arrest