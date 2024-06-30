Latest News, Live Updates Today June 30, 2024: Survey: 60% of Americans plan to spend less on 4th of July in 2024: How inflation impacted the budget decision

Live
Survey: 60% of Americans plan to spend less on 4th of July in 2024: How inflation impacted the budget decision
June 30, 2024 12:42 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Fireworks explode over the National Mall during Fourth of July celebrations, in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm/File Photo
World News Live Updates: Survey: 60% of Americans plan to spend less on 4th of July in 2024: How inflation impacted the budget decision
- 60% of Americans plan to spend less money on the Fourth of July compared to last year's holiday. 3 in 5 people claimed inflation affected their plans.
June 30, 2024 12:03 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Joe Biden appeals to donors as concerns persist over his troubling presidential debate performance
- Joe Biden is looking to recapture his mojo and reassure donors at a Saturday fundraiser that he is fully up to the challenge of beating Donald Trump.
