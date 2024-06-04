Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today June 4, 2024: Top scientist Fauci’s Covid-19 bombshells: from 'lab leak theory' to 'US needs to prepare for next…’
June 4, 2024 12:45 AM IST
Latest news on June 4, 2024: WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 8: Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), arrives for a closed-door interview with the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the U.S. Capitol January 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. Fauci is expected to face questioning about the origins of COVID-19, vaccine mandates and how to prevent future pandemics. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
World News Live Updates: Top scientist Fauci’s Covid-19 bombshells: from 'lab leak theory' to 'US needs to prepare for next…’
- Fauci testifies on Covid-19 origins and cover-up claims
June 4, 2024 12:29 AM IST
India News Live Updates: BJP will form govt in Odisha, no alternative to PM Modi: BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb
- In exit polls, the BJP is projected to win 18-20 seats in Odisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
June 4, 2024 12:22 AM IST
World News Live Updates: UFC abruptly cancels McGregor vs Chandler press conference, fans fear…
- Shortly after the news went viral, fans flocked to social media to express their concerns about the upcoming match
June 4, 2024 12:02 AM IST
World News Live Updates: California lawmakers whose parents died of COVID-19 counterstrikes MTG, hails Fauci as an ‘American hero’
- Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia's mother was a healthcare worker, and both his parents died from COVID-19. Still, the lawmaker thanked Fauci for saving lives.
