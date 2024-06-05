Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today June 5, 2024: Israel signs $3 billion deal with US for 25 F-35 fighter jets
June 5, 2024 12:54 AM IST
Latest news on June 5, 2024: Israel said Tuesday it signed a $3 billion deal to buy a third squadron of 25 advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin, with the delivery to commence in 2028.
- The defence ministry said the deal would bring to 75 the number of F-35s in Israel's fleet.
