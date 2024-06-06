Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today June 6, 2024: Vladimir Putin says Russia could use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or territory was under threat
June 6, 2024 2:01 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for June 6, 2024.
Latest news on June 6, 2024: Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 6, 2024 2:01 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Vladimir Putin says Russia could use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or territory was under threat
- Putin said that the West had repeatedly accused Russia of nuclear sabre rattling but said this was wrong.
June 6, 2024 12:45 AM IST
World News Live Updates: NASA's Boeing launch captured from space stuns with 'lightning speed': Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore onboard
- NASA's Boeing Starliner carrying astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore launches successfully. Big win in private sector partnership for human spaceflight
June 6, 2024 12:32 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Biden's ‘signs of slipping’ reported by DC insiders: President, 81, ‘not the same person'; cognitive decline noted
- In a new bombshell report, high-ranking officials drew focus to Joe Biden's cognitive decline, citing concerning mistakes and instances.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today June 6, 2024: Vladimir Putin says Russia could use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or territory was under threat