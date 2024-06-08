Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today June 8, 2024: Prince Harry ‘wants peace’ with William, Kate and King just for the sake of….
June 8, 2024 1:12 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for June 8, 2024.
Latest news on June 8, 2024: Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II was UK's longest-serving monarch. With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales and Prince William and Prince Harry's father, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms. In his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth, King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service".
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 8, 2024 1:12 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Prince Harry ‘wants peace’ with William, Kate and King just for the sake of….
- Harry, skipping Hugh Grosvenor's wedding to avoid overshadowing William, seeks peace with royal family
June 8, 2024 12:19 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Mike Tyson-Jake Paul match rescheduled after boxing legend's health scare, here's when
- The new date gives both YouTuber-turned-boxer and boxing veteran a fair amount of time to prepare
June 8, 2024 12:14 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump reacts to Joe Biden's embarrassing viral video in France after ‘controlled by evil force’ claims
- Former POTUS Donald Trump breaks silence on viral video of President Joe Biden's 'embarrassing' moment in France, adding fuel to the fire.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today June 8, 2024: Prince Harry ‘wants peace’ with William, Kate and King just for the sake of….