Latest news, live Updates today Mar 20, 2024: Appeals court puts Texas immigration law back on hold, state police cannot crackdown on migrants

Mar 20, 2024 10:10 AM IST

Dr. Kate Russo, an eclipse chaser, introduced the concept of the 'Map of Nope' to dispel the misconception that being close to the path of totality during a solar eclipse will provide a similar experience. The upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will only be fully visible along a narrow 115-mile-wide path stretching across 15 US states. A new map created by eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler illustrates this, showing that the majority of the US will only witness partial phases of the eclipse. The map emphasizes that a 99% partial solar eclipse does not compare to a total solar eclipse.