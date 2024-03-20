Latest news, live Updates today Mar 20, 2024: Appeals court puts Texas immigration law back on hold, state police cannot crackdown on migrants
A Texas law allowing state police to arrest and deport migrants crossing illegally from Mexico into the US was put on hold, sparking legal battles. President Biden's administration opposes the law, arguing immigration is under federal jurisdiction. The Supreme Court lifted a stay on the law, but the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the hold. Mexico rejects repatriations by Texas, while migrants still aim to cross for work or asylum. Republicans blame Biden for the migrant influx, while the White House accuses them of obstructing solutions. Texas Governor Abbott defends the law as necessary due to border security concerns, escalating tensions with federal authorities.
India News Live Updates: Badaun murders: Who was Sajid, a barber, accused of brutally killing 2 boys in UP?
In a horrific incident in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, two children, Ayush and Honey, were brutally murdered by a local barber named Sajid. Sajid was later killed in a police encounter. The father of the deceased children expressed shock over the incident, mentioning that they had no prior interaction with the accused. Locals revealed ongoing disputes between Sajid and a neighbor. The accused had demanded money from the victims' father before the murders. Following the incident, protests erupted in the area, prompting heavy police presence. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the gruesome double murder.
Cities Live Updates: ‘JDS committing suicide by fielding Dr CN Manjunath on BJP ticket’: DCM DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized the JD(S) for fielding Dr C N Manjunath, son-in-law of former PM H D Deve Gowda, on a BJP ticket, calling it a suicide move. Manjunath will contest against Shivakumar's brother in the upcoming election. Shivakumar mentioned the embarrassment within the JD(S) regarding their alliance with the BJP. He also hinted at the possibility of inducting BJP leader Sadananda Gowda into Congress if he decides to join. Shivakumar emphasized that politicians may switch parties when denied tickets, and the Congress will accept anyone who aligns with their ideology.
World News Live Updates: What is the ‘Map of Nope’? Humorous meme reveals all areas in US that will not witness total solar eclipse
Dr. Kate Russo, an eclipse chaser, introduced the concept of the 'Map of Nope' to dispel the misconception that being close to the path of totality during a solar eclipse will provide a similar experience. The upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will only be fully visible along a narrow 115-mile-wide path stretching across 15 US states. A new map created by eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler illustrates this, showing that the majority of the US will only witness partial phases of the eclipse. The map emphasizes that a 99% partial solar eclipse does not compare to a total solar eclipse.