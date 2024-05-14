Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Miss Teen USA runner-up refuses to take over title days after winner's resignation
May 14, 2024 5:02 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 14, 2024.
Latest news on May 14, 2024: UmaSofia Srivastava abdicated her Miss Teen USA title, runner-up Stephanie Skinner refused to take over the title
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 14, 2024 5:02 PM IST
World News Live Updates: Miss Teen USA runner-up refuses to take over title days after winner's resignation
- Over the weekend, Indian-origin Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava and Miss USA Noelia Voigt, 24, abdicated their titles over “bullying” issues
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Miss Teen USA runner-up refuses to take over title days after winner's resignation