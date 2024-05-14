Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Trump was ready to replace wife Melania amidst Stormy scandal saga, but ‘locker room talk’ phrase was coined by her
May 14, 2024 5:28 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 14, 2024.
Latest news on May 14, 2024: Trump's former fixer, Michael Cohen, claims Melania was the one who coined the term ‘locker room talk’ to save Trump's public image.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 14, 2024 5:28 PM IST
World News Live Updates: Trump was ready to replace wife Melania amidst Stormy scandal saga, but ‘locker room talk’ phrase was coined by her
- Trump's former fixer, Michael Cohen, claims Melania was the one who coined the term ‘locker room talk’ to save Trump's public image.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Trump was ready to replace wife Melania amidst Stormy scandal saga, but ‘locker room talk’ phrase was coined by her