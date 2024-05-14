Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi350C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Ukraine's Zelensky urges West to accelerate aid supply amid Russian offensive

    May 14, 2024 10:40 PM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 14, 2024.
    Latest news on May 14, 2024: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky
    Latest news on May 14, 2024: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 14, 2024 10:40 PM IST

    World News Live Updates: Ukraine's Zelensky urges West to accelerate aid supply amid Russian offensive

    • "We need a noticeable acceleration of supplies. Now much time passes between announcement of aid and actual appearance of weapons," Zelensky said.
    Read the full story here

    News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Ukraine's Zelensky urges West to accelerate aid supply amid Russian offensive

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes