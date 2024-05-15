Live

Latest News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Liz Cheney, Marjorie Taylor Greene rip Mike Johnson for attending Trump's NY trial: ‘I cheated on my wife…'

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 15, 2024.