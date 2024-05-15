Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Michael Cohen's text to Maggie Haberman about ‘Big Boss’ revealed at NY trial; X users blast 'Trump's mouthpiece'
May 15, 2024 2:18 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 15, 2024.
Latest news on May 15, 2024: Defense attorney Todd Blanche cross examines Michael Cohen in Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in New York.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 15, 2024 2:18 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Michael Cohen's text to Maggie Haberman about ‘Big Boss’ revealed at NY trial; X users blast 'Trump's mouthpiece'
- Text messages from Michael Cohen to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman entered as evidence against Donald Trump in the court.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Michael Cohen's text to Maggie Haberman about ‘Big Boss’ revealed at NY trial; X users blast 'Trump's mouthpiece'