Latest News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Did Republicans pre-plan their dress code to attend Donald Trump's hush money trial in NY? Netizens think so

Did Republicans pre-plan their dress code to attend Donald Trump's hush money trial in NY? Netizens think so
May 15, 2024 3:35 AM IST
Latest news on May 15, 2024: Former US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks outside the Manhattan Criminal Court as former President Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs in New York City on May 14, 2024.
World News Live Updates: Did Republicans pre-plan their dress code to attend Donald Trump's hush money trial in NY? Netizens think so
- Day 17 of Trump's hush money trial was a display of solidarity, with key Republican leaders and possible vice presidential candidates rallying around him.
