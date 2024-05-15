Latest News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Air force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat during ground operations in US

Live
Air force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat during ground operations in US
Latest news on May 15, 2024: This image provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force T-6A Texan II taxiing down the flight line at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. The Air Force says an instructor pilot was killed when the ejection seat activated while the jet was still on the ground at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, when the seat activated during ground operations.
- An Air Force instructor pilot was killed when the ejection seat activated while the jet was still on the ground at a Texas military base.
