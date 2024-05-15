Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Horrifying video shows Texas boy, 9, ducking for cover as several bullets smash through window| Watch
May 15, 2024 7:15 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 15, 2024.
Latest news on May 15, 2024: Video shows Texas boy, 9, ducking for cover as hail of bullets smash through window (@myteks/X)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 15, 2024 7:15 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Horrifying video shows Texas boy, 9, ducking for cover as several bullets smash through window| Watch
- A frightening video shows a Texas boy ducking for cover as bullets from a drive-by shooting smashed through the window of his apartment
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Horrifying video shows Texas boy, 9, ducking for cover as several bullets smash through window| Watch